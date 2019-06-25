Mariners' Jake Fraley: Holding own early with Rainiers
Fraley is 4-for-16 with a double, a triple, a home run, five RBI, two walks and five runs over his first five games with Triple-A Tacoma.
The bulk of Fraley's production in that sample actually came in his Rainiers debut last Friday, when the outfielder went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBI against El Paso. The 24-year-old earned his recent promotion after dominating Double-A arms to the tune of a .313/.386/.539 line over 61 games, and the hard contact he's already making in Tacoma implies his bat speed appears up to the task against the next level of competition.
