Mariners' Jake Fraley: Late scratch Friday
RotoWire Staff
Fraley was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Angels for an unspecified reason.
It's not yet clear whether Fraley could be available off the bench or whether his removal from the lineup is due to an injury. Shed Long will take over in left field and bat ninth.
