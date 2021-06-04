Fraley went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Thursday's win over the Angels.

Fraley went deep for the first time and arguably had one of his most productive games of the campaign, as he reached base multiple times for the third time over his last four contests while also posting a season-high mark for RBI. His good eye at the plate has stood out thus far, as Fraley owns an elite .556 on-base percentage through his first 36 plate appearances.