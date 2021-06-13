site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Launches two-run shot
Fraley went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's loss against Cleveland.
Fraley made his presence felt with a two-run shot in the third inning, and now he has three long balls on the year. The left fielder has hit safely in six of the Mariners' last seven games.
