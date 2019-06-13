Mariners' Jake Fraley: Leaves Wednesday's game
Fraley was removed from Wednesday's game with Double-A Arkansas after fouling a ball off his leg.
Fraley was unable to finish the at-bat but did leave the field under his own power. It's unclear whether the 24-year-old is expected to require a trip to the 7-day injured list.
More News
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Stellar season in Double-A•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Making impression this spring•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Headed to MLB spring training•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Shipped to Mariners•
-
Rays' Jake Fraley: Out with undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...
-
Closer trade deadline preview
Trying to figure out who will emerge or remain as closers through trade season? Paul Mammino...
-
Tuesday waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should look to add on Tuesday and reviews winners and losers...