Fraley, who went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and three total RBI in Tuesday's 7-7 Cactus League tie with the Padres, has caught the eye of manager Scott Servais with his play this spring, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Jake has had an unbelievable spring," Servais said. "Like many of these guys who've come to the organization, they really want to give a strong impression and he's handled everything we've thrown at him. He's got power, has done a nice job defensively, runs the bases pretty well, he's got some speed."

The promising prospect drew the start in center field Tuesday due to Mitch Haniger's back stiffness, and his perfect day at the plate makes him 7-for-16 across nine spring games. Due to Mallex Smith's continuing recovery from an elbow injury, Fraley has a legitimate opportunity to claim a reserve outfield role to open the regular season. It would be quite the leap for the 23-year-old, who hadn't risen above High-A ball in the Rays organization prior to the trade that brought him to Seattle this offseason. However, it's worth noting Fraley decimated pitching at that level last season, slashing .347/.415/.547 across 260 plate appearances.