Fraley, trying to hold off Taylor Trammell for the starting left field job, has reached safely in each of his last five spring training games.

Fraley finally got his spring training average over the Mendoza Line on Sunday against the Brewers with a 2-for-3 day that included a double and a stolen base. The 25-year-old has hits in three of his last four games overall as well, making his current stretch at the plate his most productive of the Cactus League slate. However, it may be a case of too little, too late, considering Trammell (.278 spring average) continues to outperform him and Fraley is also still struggling with consistent contact (13 strikeouts in 42 spring plate appearances) in a manner very similar to that of his first two regular-season big-league stints (35.7 percent strikeout rate over 70 PAs).