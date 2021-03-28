Fraley could begin the season as Seattle's fourth outfielder after manager Scott Servais announced Saturday that Taylor Trammell made the Opening Day roster and will start in left field, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Fraley was unable to hold off the rookie during spring training, and Trammell is now poised to make his big-league debut for Seattle. However, Kyle Lewis' availability for Opening Day is up in the air due to a knee injury, which could open up some playing time early on. Trammell is expected to start in center field if Lewis is forced to miss any time, which could create some opportunities in left field for Fraley.