The Mariners optioned Fraley to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Fraley excelled across two levels of the minors in 2019, but he struggled in his first taste of the big leagues, going just 6-for-40 at the plate while striking out 14 times. Heading into summer camp, the 25-year-old still appeared well positioned to open the 2020 season in a strong-side platoon role for the rebuilding Mariners, but he apparently didn't do enough to force his way on to the Opening Day roster. Expect Fraley to get another look with the big club at some point during the 60-game season.