Fraley went 2-for-3 with a double and a three-run home run in a Cactus League tie with the Dodgers on Thursday.

Despite it just being spring training, there was increasing urgency for Fraley to start showing some sign of life at the plate, considering the promising play of prize prospect Taylor Trammell is threatening the former's grip on the starting left field job. Fraley had opened spring mired in an 0-for-15 malaise, but Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports the outfielder's 446-foot blast that carried 106 mph exit velocity -- which was preceded by a double off starter and reigning NL Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer -- offered a tangible reminder of his upside.