Fraley went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a win over the Rangers on Thursday.

Fraley made a solid contribution from the latter part of the order in the win, generating his first big-league multi-hit effort. Fraley is just 4-for-24 with a pair of two-baggers and seven strikeouts since making his debut Aug. 21, but he's slated to get a fair amount of reps against big-league arms for the remainder of the campaign.