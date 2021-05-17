Fraley (hamstring) will participate in a live batting practice session Monday against Kenyan Middleton (biceps) and is also expected to embark on a rehab assignment in coming days, the Associated Press reports.

Fraley has been sidelined since April 7, exceeding the original expectations of his recovery timeline for what was originally diagnosed as a mild hamstring strain. However, the outfielder has been ramping up his activity in recent days without setbacks, and both the news of Monday's planned session versus live pitching and the plan for upcoming game action are encouraging developments.