Fraley went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-6 extra-innings win over Detroit.

The outfielder sparked Seattle's five-run 11th inning with an RBI single, and he came around to score on a Dillon Thomas two-RBI single. Fraley has gone 5-for-11 across his last four games, including two singles as a pinch hitter. He's batting .257 with two home runs, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and three stolen bases in only 52 plate appearances this year.