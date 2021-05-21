Fraley (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Tacoma against Round Rock on Thursday.

Fraley served as the designated hitter and operated out of the No. 2 spot in the order in his first taste of game action since April 6. Given his extensive time on the shelf, Fraley is projected to be in for a relatively lengthy rehab stint with the Rainiers before being deemed ready for activation.