Mariners' Jake Fraley: Out again Wednesday
Fraley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Fraley will stick on the bench for a second straight game as Keon Broxton gets the nod in center field for Wednesday's series finale. The 24-year-old has struggled through five starts since earning a promotion to the majors, going 2-for-19 (.105) with a double and seven strikeouts.
