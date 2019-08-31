Fraley is not starting Saturday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Fraley will give way to Keon Broxton in center field Saturday with left-hander Brock Burke starting for the Rangers. Since joining the Mariners earlier in August, the 24-year-old Fraley has gone 5-for-28 (.179) with two doubles, 10 strikeouts and zero walks in eight games.