Fraley is back in action Sunday after dealing with a stomach bug, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Fraley was hit on the helmet by a pitch earlier in camp, avoiding a concussion, and then apparently missed a couple days with a stomach bug, so it hasn't been an ideal camp for the young outfielder. Even so, he appears poised to enter the year as an everyday player for Seattle with the potential to provide power and speed for fantasy managers.