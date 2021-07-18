Mariners manager Scott Servais confirmed that Fraley's placement on the injured list Sunday was the result of a positive COVID-19 test, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The skipper noted that Fraley has experienced symptoms of the virus, so the outfielder could require a longer recovery period than most other players who have been placed on the COVID-19-related IL this season. Dillon Thomas was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move, and he could vie with Shed Long and Jake Bauers for two available spots in the Mariners' everyday outfield. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic looks to be the only Mariners outfielder locked into a regular role after being promoted from Tacoma coming out of the All-Star break.