Fraley was officially diagnosed with a mild hamstring strain Thursday, but he remains without a definitive timeline for a return for the time being, Daniel Guerrero of MLB.com reports. "[Fraley] will be out for a little while, [but it] was better news than maybe what I was expecting, based on what he said right after the injury," manager Scott Servais said.

Fraley is already on the 10-day injured list, but Thursday's news did serve as somewhat of a relief based on initial fears he'd be out much longer. During Fraley's absence, left field will likely be manned by a number of players, including utility options Jose Marmolejos and Sam Haggerty, as well as the recently promoted Braden Bishop.