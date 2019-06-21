Mariners' Jake Fraley: Promoted to Tacoma
Fraley was promoted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After posting a .313/.386/.539 line with 11 home runs and 47 RBI at Double-A Arkansas, there wasn't much left for Fraley to prove at that level. Consequently, he'll now have a chance to test his mettle in the next rung of the organizational ladder. One of Fraley's more dramatic areas of improvement this season has been in the power department, as he'd totaled a modest seven home runs across 151 games during his three seasons with the Rays organization prior to the November 2018 trade that saw him and Mallex Smith shipped to Seattle.
