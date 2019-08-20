Fraley is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners are currently lacking outfield depth on the 25-man roster, which puts Fraley in line to make his major-league debut sometime over the next few days. According to Kramer, Fraley was scratched from Monday's minor-league matchup and was later spotted leaving the ballpark. After beginning the year at Double-A Arkansas, he's put together a .276/.333/.553 slash line with eight home runs, 33 RBI and six stolen bases over 38 games at Triple-A.