Fraley (hamstring) went 2-for-3 with a double and a pair of walks in Monday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Oakland.

Fraley was effective at keeping the line moving in his first major-league game since April 6. Monday was also his first multi-hit effort in six contests this year. The 26-year-old has remarkably drawn 10 walks in 24 plate appearances -- that rate will surely come down, but showing a good eye at the plate could help him earn more playing time. He'll have to remain sharp with Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Lewis (knee) and Mitch Haniger as Seattle's usual starting trio in the outfield.