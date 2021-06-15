Fraley went 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

Fraley singled J.P. Crawford home to get the Mariners on the board in the third and then came around to score in the fifth on an RBI-double by Ty France. The 26-year-old was reinstated from the injured list May 31 and has since been slashing .317/.481/.634 with four home runs, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 13:12 BB:K. His ridiculous production over the last few weeks is likely not sustainable but managers shouldn't waste any more time picking him up and riding his hot streak at the plate if he's still available.