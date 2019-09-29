Play

Fraley is slated to have his sprained right thumb in a split for approximately two more weeks and then will undergo multiple weeks of physical therapy, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The promising prospect should still be cleared well ahead of spring training, when he 's expected to make a significant push for a roster spot. Fraley injured the thumb Sept. 7, cutting short what would have been an extended audition over the final month.

