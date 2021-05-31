Fraley (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Fraley missed nearly two months due to a left hamstring strain but had been with Triple-A Tacoma on a rehab assignment since May 20. During that time, Fraley hit .364 with two home runs, five runs, two RBI and two stolen bases in seven games. He'll now return to the major-league roster and will likely serve as a depth option in the outfield, but he's starting in right field and batting sixth Monday against the Athletics. Eric Campbell was sent down in a corresponding move.
