Fraley (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seattle gave Fraley an initial diagnosis of a left hamstring strain after he exited Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the White Sox with the injury. The MRI should provide clarity on the grade of Fraley's strain, but the 26-year-old appears likely to land on the 10-day injured list regardless of the extent of his injury. Fraley's absence could open up more work in the outfield for Jose Marmolejos or Sam Haggerty.