Fraley (hamstring) has advanced to hitting in a cage and throwing on the field, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Fraley appeared in just five games this season before getting shut down with a strained left hamstring. His expected return date remains unclear, but he's at least trending in the right direction.
