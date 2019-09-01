Mariners' Jake Fraley: Set to rejoin team Monday
Fraley (personal) remains out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers but is expected to rejoin the Mariners in Chicago on Monday for the start of Seattle's two-game set versus the Cubs, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The newly activated Braden Bishop (spleen) will start in center field and bat ninth Sunday while Fraley is away from the team. Though he's off to a modest 5-for-28 start to his big-league career, Fraley is still expected to see the majority of the action in center field in September.
