Mariners' Jake Fraley: Shipped to Mariners
A deal has been agreed upon that will send Fraley and Mallex Smith from the Rays to the Mariners in exchange for Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and Michael Plassmeyer, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Injuries prevented Fraley's career from taking off in his first full season after being selected out of LSU with the No. 77 overall pick in 2016. However, he was one of the best hitters in the Australian Baseball League last offseason and hit .347/.415/.547 with four home runs, 11 steals and a 44:26 K:BB in 260 plate appearances at High-A this season. He is an excellent defender in center field, makes hard contact to all fields and rarely strikes out. The big key for him going forward will be to prove he can hold up over a full season. This trade is a boon for his dynasty-league owners, as the Rays have seemingly endless organizational outfield depth and the Mariners have one of the worst farm systems in baseball. He turns 24 in May and will likely be assigned to Double-A.
