Fraley is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rays.

He will start off as a spectator for his first game in the majors after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day. Apparently he may not reach the ballpark in time for first pitch. Fraley is a very intriguing prospect for fantasy purposes, as he has opportunity, power, and most importantly, speed. He fits best in center field, but with Keon Broxton in the mix, Fraley could get most of his starts over the rest of the season in right field. The 24-year-old hit .298/.365/.545 with 19 home runs and 22 steals (on 29 attempts) in 99 games at Double-A and Triple-A. Mallex Smith is starting in right field while Broxton covers center.

