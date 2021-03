Fraley is unavailable for Sunday's spring game against the Brewers after colliding with the outfield wall Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

It appears to be a minor concern for the 25-year-old since he's expected to be back in the lineup Monday. Fraley started out spring training 0-for-15, though he's rebounded a bit and gone 3-for-5 over the past couple games.