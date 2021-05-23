Fraley (hamstring) went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Round Rock on Saturday.
Fraley slugged his solo shot off former Mariner Sam Gaviglio in the home half of the first and followed with a single in his second at-bat before exiting the contest. Fraley has gone 3-for-5 over his first two games with the Rainiers and may be activated in coming days after nearly two months on the injured list if he remains free of setbacks.
More News
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: On base twice in first rehab game•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Starting rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Engages in on-field work•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Next steps outlined•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Resumes hitting and throwing•
-
Mariners' Jake Fraley: Week away from baseball activities•