Fraley went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two RBI overall in a Cactus League split-squad loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

The power-hitting outfielder squared up on a fifth-inning Tayron Guerrero offering and launched it to right field for his first homer of spring. Fraley saw his initial big-league stint last season cut short in August due to a thumb sprain, but he's competing for the starting left field job during the exhibition slate. Fraley earned his 2019 call-up to the majors with a solid showing at Triple-A Tacoma, one during which he slashed .276/.333/.553 across 168 plate appearances.