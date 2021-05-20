Fraley (hamstring) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at Triple-A Tacoma, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Fraley is ready for the final phase of the recovery program from the left hamstring strain he sustained April 7. The 25-year-old will likely remain at Tacoma through the weekend, and potentially longer, as the Mariners won't have a regular starting role in the outfield available for him once he's activated from the 10-day injured list. Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Lewis and Mitch Haniger are locked in Seattle's everyday outfielders.
