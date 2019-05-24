Mariners' Jake Fraley: Stellar season in Double-A
Fraley, RotoWire's No. 2-ranked prospect in the Mariners organization, is slashing .316/.397/.500 with 17 extra-base hits (10 doubles, two triples, five home runs), 26 RBI, 16 walks, 11 stolen bases and 25 runs across 179 plate appearances with Double-A Arkansas.
Fraley hadn't progressed beyond the High-A level with the Rays organization prior to his offseason trade to Seattle, but he's demonstrated he's more than capable of handling the next level with his performance so far this season. Fraley also made a good impression on Mariners manager Scott Servais this past spring, and his body of work with the Travelers lends credence to the notion he could potentially receive a callup to Triple-A at some point before the season concludes.
