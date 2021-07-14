Fraley posted a .120/.233/.120 slash line with two RBI, four walks and one run across 30 plate appearances over his last eight games of the first half of the season.

The inconsistent outfielder limped into the All-Star break after an encouraging 27-game stretch of hitting that easily qualified as Fraley's best yet in the majors. The 26-year-old posted a .291 average and 1.010 OPS over the first 100 plate appearances he logged following his return from the injured list May 31, a sample that included all seven of Fraley's home runs this season as well as 20 of his 23 RBI. The hope for both the Mariners and fantasy managers is that the time away afforded by the All-Star break will give Fraley an opportunity to reset at the plate and bring his pedestrian .237 average much more up to par with his elite .409 on-base percentage and respectable .439 slugging percentage.