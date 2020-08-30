Fraley, who went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Angels on Saturday, is hitting just .133 (2-for-15) since being promoted from the Mariners' alternate training site Aug. 22.

Coming into spring training, there were hopes the rookie would have a robust role in what shaped up as a transitional season for the Mariners that would be heavily focused on player development. However, Fraley ultimately failed to make the Opening Day roster coming out of summer camp, and he's yet to hit his stride since being called up. There's certainly still optimism regarding his long-term prospects as a hitter after Fraley excelled offensively at each of his last three minor-league stops during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, but he's slashed just .145/.203/.200 in the 59 plate appearances covering his first pair of major-league stints.