Fraley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Friday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.

Fraley extended Seattle's lead to 5-1 with his sixth-inning blast. The outfielder is slashing .247/.444/.479 with five homers, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and five stolen bases across 99 plate appearances. He's shown a good eye at the plate with a 25:24 BB:K ratio so far, although his walk rate is likely to regress over time.