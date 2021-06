Fraley went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

Fraley extended his hitting streak to five games with Thursday's single while also notching a steal for the second straight contest. The previously struggling outfielder is hitting .429 (6-for-14) during the aforementioned five-game stretch, boosting his season average 84 points to .263 in the process.