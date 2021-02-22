Fraley reported to spring training having lost a notable amount of weight, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Fraley's first two big-league stints have ended with sub-.200 averages and sub-.300 slugging percentages, underscoring how rocky the transition has been for him after a productive minor-league career. However, injuries have played a significant role in limiting Fraley to just 70 career plate appearances and 19 games thus far with the Mariners, and perhaps the trimmer physique will help with durability. The 25-year-old enters spring training as the primary backup in both center field and right field, with Kyle Lewis firmly entrenched in the former and Mitch Haniger looking like a strong candidate to keep the top job at the latter if early reports on his health and swing are any indication.