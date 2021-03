Fraley (undisclosed) went 0-for-2 with a walk in a Cactus League loss to the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Fraley returned to action after sitting out Sunday's game following a collision with the outfield wall Saturday. The 25-year-old isn't exactly in a position to miss any time at the moment -- impressive prospect Taylor Trammell continues to push him for the starting left field job with his strong play thus far this spring, while Fraley now has a .136 average (3-for-22) across 11 spring games.