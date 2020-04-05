Fraley continues to work out at home during the suspension of play through a variety of different exercises and drills, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was preparing to open the season as the starting left fielder when spring training was suspended. Fraley has been practicing fielding drills by throwing a ball against a wall and also running sprints, throwing into a pop-up net and doing both calisthenics and basic weight training exercises. He's even adding some mental techniques, visualizing at-bats against certain pitchers he's familiar with in an effort to remain sharp. Fraley was hitting .231 (6-for-26) with two doubles, two home runs, four RBI, three walks, one stolen base and seven runs across 10 Cactus League contests when play was paused.