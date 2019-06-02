Scheiner and cash considerations were traded from the Phillies to the Mariners on Sunday in exchange for Jay Bruce, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Scheiner was a fourth-round pick in in 2017 and spent last season at Low-A, where he slashed .296/.372/.470 with 13 home runs in 122 games. The 23-year-old has struggled since moving up to High-A this season with a .680 OPS. He typically sees time at first base, third base and left field and will report to High-A Modesto for the Mariners.