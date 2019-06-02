Mariners' Jake Scheiner: Traded to Mariners
Scheiner and cash considerations were traded from the Phillies to the Mariners on Sunday in exchange for Jay Bruce, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Scheiner was a fourth-round pick in in 2017 and spent last season at Low-A, where he slashed .296/.372/.470 with 13 home runs in 122 games. The 23-year-old has struggled since moving up to High-A this season with a .680 OPS. He typically sees time at first base, third base and left field and will report to High-A Modesto for the Mariners.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 11 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...