Mariners' James Paxton: Activated ahead of Saturday's start

Paxton (forearm) was activated off the 10-day disabled list ahead of Saturday's start at Oakland, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Paxton has been on the disabled list since taking a line drive off his left forearm Aug. 14 and makes his return without a rehab assignment. The veteran left-hander has a 3.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 176:37 K:BB over 139.1 innings this season.