Mariners' James Paxton: Activated from DL prior to start
Paxton (back) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Monday's start against Houston.
As expected, Paxton will take the hill against the Astros after being sidelined for a few weeks with lower-back stiffness. Across 20 starts this year, he's accumulated a 3.70 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with a staggering 11.7 K/9.
