Mariners' James Paxton: Allows four earned runs
Paxton (8-3) allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine across seven innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rockies.
Paxton allowed only one earned run through 6.1 innings but stumbled in the seventh inning, allowing a three-run home run to put a damper on his outing. Still, it wasn't a disastrous outing as he allowed only eight baserunners and struck out nine batters. Over his last three starts, Paxton has pitched a combined 22 innings and struck out 30 batters, giving him a safe floor on a start-to-start basis.
