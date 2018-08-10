Mariners' James Paxton: Allows four runs but gets win
Paxton (10-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a win over the Astros on Thursday.
He ran into trouble in the third and sixth innings, allowing four hits and all three walks (while also hitting a batter) in those two frames. The lefty was otherwise effective, inducing 14 swinging strikes on 116 pitches, and he got plenty of help from his offense to improve to 6-1 against the Astros over the past two seasons. Paxton is now 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA and 20:4 K:BB in three starts (19.2 innings) since returning from a back injury July 30. Up next is a road start in Oakland.
