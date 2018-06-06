Mariners' James Paxton: Allows one run en route to fifth win

Paxton (5-1) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over 7.2 innings against the Astros.

The nine hits were easily a season-high, eclipsing his previous high of six, but he was mostly able to work out of trouble thanks in part to inducing three inning-ending double plays. Paxton was otherwise sharp once again, notching his seventh quality start in eight tries to lower his ERA to a season-best 2.95. To go along with the sub-3.00 ERA, the lefty boasts an impressive 101:25 K:BB over 82.1 innings. Next up on the docket is a road start Sunday in Tampa Bay.