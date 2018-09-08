Mariners' James Paxton: Allows two homers in losing effort
Paxton (11-6) suffered the loss Friday against the Yankees after allowing four earned runs, five hits and one walk over six innings. He stuck out eight.
Paxton allowed a pair of two-run homers in the first three innings, which ultimately spoiled what was an otherwise effective outing. Making his second start since a trip to the disabled list, it was encouraging to see him collect another eight strikeouts and toss 95 pitches over the six frames. He now has a 3.83 ERA (3.09 xFIP) along with 194 strikeouts over 150.1 innings this season, and he'll look to bounce back against the Padres on Wednesday in his next scheduled start.
