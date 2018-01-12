Mariners' James Paxton: Avoids arbitration

Paxton agreed to a one-year, $4.9 million deal with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

This was the second year as an arbitration-eligible player for Paxton, as the southpaw received a healthy bump up from $2.35 million last offseason. During the 2017 campaign, he posted a 2.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP while holding a 156:37 K:BB over 24 starts. He did miss time due to forearm and pectoral injuries, but he should be a sought after target with ace potential heading into this season.